Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 5,600 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $10,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,084,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,687,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464,493 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 5.8% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,031,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,534,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,467 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,029,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,188,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,623 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 7,392,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $799,765,000 after acquiring an additional 969,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $507,942,000 after acquiring an additional 86,937 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YUM opened at $125.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.39 and a 200 day moving average of $120.79. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $135.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $2,441,661.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,433,076 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

