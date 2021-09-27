Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $11.64 Million Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $11,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $2,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,852. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 462,900 shares of company stock worth $34,706,495 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $77.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $51.58 and a one year high of $77.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

