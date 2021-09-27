Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $13.03 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 812.5% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 206 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total value of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock worth $3,622,239. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $211.22 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.62 and a 52 week high of $224.55. The firm has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.94.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TROW. upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.62.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

