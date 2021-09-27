Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,538 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 62,800 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in HP by 344.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 19.5% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $46,786,000 after purchasing an additional 240,050 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HP by 32.1% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,024,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,291,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,708 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in HP during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.04.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $27.89 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.43. The firm has a market cap of $32.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

