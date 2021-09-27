Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 3,100 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 26.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 299,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,079,000 after buying an additional 63,160 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,826,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 2,810.2% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,257,000 after buying an additional 54,377 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 16.7% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of KLA by 76.9% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total value of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,217.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,973 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLAC opened at $369.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $181.58 and a 12-month high of $374.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. Analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

KLAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

