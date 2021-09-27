Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDYPY. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

OTCMKTS PDYPY opened at $105.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $77.76 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.