Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will post $421.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Forward Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.40 million and the highest is $424.80 million. Forward Air posted sales of $332.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $420.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.90 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 57,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after buying an additional 27,471 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 380.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $86.71 on Monday. Forward Air has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

