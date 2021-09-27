Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) to announce $318.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.00 million. Fox Factory posted sales of $260.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total value of $78,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,058,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,239,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9,040.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 443,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,305,000 after buying an additional 438,291 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2,104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,870,000 after buying an additional 434,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,409,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,101,000 after buying an additional 406,942 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $148.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.18. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $71.91 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

