Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Bought by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 300.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLJP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1,055.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 105,104 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 437,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 71,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period.

FLJP stock opened at $31.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.37. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $25.64 and a 12 month high of $32.53.

