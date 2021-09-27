FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) vs. Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Critical Analysis

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) and Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for FREYR Battery and Flux Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00 Flux Power 0 0 2 0 3.00

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus price target of $19.33, indicating a potential upside of 98.70%. Flux Power has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.67%. Given Flux Power’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flux Power is more favorable than FREYR Battery.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.3% of Flux Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FREYR Battery and Flux Power’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -16.22 Flux Power $26.26 million 2.88 -$14.34 million ($1.08) -5.29

FREYR Battery has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Flux Power. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flux Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, meaning that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flux Power has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and Flux Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80% Flux Power -60.55% -233.27% -77.43%

Summary

FREYR Battery beats Flux Power on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

