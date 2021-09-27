fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for fuboTV’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.77). fuboTV posted earnings of ($1.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 60.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($2.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.78) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.75) to ($2.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for fuboTV.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUBO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, fuboTV has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.56.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676,428 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 345.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 118.2% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

FUBO stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.75. 3,439,492 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,722,619. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $25.96.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on fuboTV (FUBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.