FY2022 EPS Estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the utilities provider will earn $4.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.49. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BIP. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC began coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

BIP opened at $55.88 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,391,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,390,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,089 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,695,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,149,649,000 after purchasing an additional 684,954 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 858,675 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,658,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,083,000 after acquiring an additional 264,660 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.