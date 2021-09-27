Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Get Galecto alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of GLTO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,086. Galecto has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galecto during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galecto (GLTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galecto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galecto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.