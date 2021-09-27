Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NASDAQ:GRTX opened at $7.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.61. Galera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,028,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 116,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 62,394 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 469,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 254,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

