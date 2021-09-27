Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,788 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.77% of Gatos Silver worth $7,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATO. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GATO opened at $12.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $24.00.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10.

In related news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

