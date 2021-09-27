General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 211,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.70% of General Dynamics worth $367,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $5,685,000. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in General Dynamics by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 7,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.83.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $199.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $197.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.51. The stock has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

