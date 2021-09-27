General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 166.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,119,392 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,322,711 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in General Motors were worth $125,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush started coverage on General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.97 on Monday, reaching $53.20. 99,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,488,920. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day moving average is $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

