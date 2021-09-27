Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Stake Boosted by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,478,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $66,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the second quarter worth $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio in the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

GBIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $792,674.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 28,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $745,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 128,473 shares of company stock valued at $3,312,105 in the last ninety days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generation Bio stock opened at $25.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 5.56. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

