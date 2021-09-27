Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target Lowered to $30.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Gentex from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.36.

Shares of GNTX opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.77. Gentex has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

