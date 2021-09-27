George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) Announces $0.50 Dividend

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Sunday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSKIA opened at $13.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.58. George Risk Industries has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.18 million during the quarter. George Risk Industries had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 57.82%.

George Risk Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following segments: Security Alarm Products; Cable and Wiring Tools; and Other Products. The firm’s products include computer keyboards, push-button switches, burglar alarm components and systems, pool alarms, water sensors, and wire and cable installation tools.

