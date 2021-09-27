George Zage Buys 200,000 Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Stock

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) insider George Zage bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.75 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of A$549,000.00 ($392,142.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

About Whitehaven Coal

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Whitehaven Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitehaven Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.