Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 21.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,074. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.70. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.54%.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

