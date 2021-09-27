Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global Medical REIT worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 145,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 74,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

Shares of GMRE opened at $14.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $951.40 million, a PE ratio of -114.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.11 and a twelve month high of $16.07.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

