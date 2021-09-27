Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3,037.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.1% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $401.03.

LMT opened at $349.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.96. The firm has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

