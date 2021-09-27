Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 23,800 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 39.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $10,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 17,721 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,515,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 487,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,944,000 after buying an additional 297,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock opened at $94.55 on Monday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a one year low of $69.89 and a one year high of $212.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.55 and its 200 day moving average is $117.41. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The company’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

