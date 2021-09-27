Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $6,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,765,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after purchasing an additional 325,261 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 150.8% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DRE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price target on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $53.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.59.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

