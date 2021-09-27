Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $8.68 Million Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.26% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $8,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $196.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.06. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.65 and a 52-week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

