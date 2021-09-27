Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $9.58 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 273.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 220,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 161,403 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $9,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,232,421. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of FNF stock opened at $46.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $49.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 0.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

