Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 108,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYKE. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2,380.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SYKE. Sidoti downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $54.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.50. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.73 and a 1 year high of $54.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $448.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Other. The Americas segment includes the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific Rim; and offers outsourced customer engagement solutions and technical staffing.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.