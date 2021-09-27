Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 344,536 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 38.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 542,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 344,536 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $13.74.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

