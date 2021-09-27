Gravity Finance Tops One Day Volume of $77,812.00 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $4.25 million and approximately $77,812.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00065358 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00100824 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.05 or 0.00142597 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,688.82 or 0.99716066 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,967.49 or 0.06931710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.28 or 0.00745792 BTC.

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

