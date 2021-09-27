Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 1,603 Shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 34.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 18.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 43.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 133.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,264 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.56.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $100.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $78.00 and a 52-week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

