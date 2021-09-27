Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 11.8% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 19.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $20,890,000. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.92.

Vail Resorts stock opened at $351.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.72 and a 52 week high of $352.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.31 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.22.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.