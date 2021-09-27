Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,154,000 after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 143.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 377,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,620,000 after purchasing an additional 222,519 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,376,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,655,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 304,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,068,000 after purchasing an additional 119,303 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $284.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Cowen started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $336.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.22.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $287.64 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.49 and a 1-year high of $288.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $264.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 28.54%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

