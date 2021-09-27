Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 149.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 15,668 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $864,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 99.5% during the first quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC now owns 17,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 8,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,226,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock opened at $80.52 on Monday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.