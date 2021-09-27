Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth about $890,000. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,048 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $942,000. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $106.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.07. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.53 and a 52 week high of $111.77.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.40 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.34%.

In related news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $244,571.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,349.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,682.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock worth $1,605,311 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

