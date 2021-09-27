Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $441,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $76.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

