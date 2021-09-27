Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NATI. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in National Instruments by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NATI opened at $41.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 257.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.12. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 10.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

