Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $62,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $491.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $517.92 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.10 and a 1-year high of $521.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $469.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $394.51. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 123.61, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 309,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,429,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total value of $4,576,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,171 shares in the company, valued at $93,510,671.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,401 shares of company stock valued at $32,305,669 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

