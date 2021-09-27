Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 211 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 251,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,153,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,356,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,785,000 after buying an additional 15,938 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.4% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 58,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,968,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Shares of XYL stock opened at $135.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.67 and a 200-day moving average of $119.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.95 and a 12-month high of $138.78. The company has a market capitalization of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,258 shares of company stock valued at $12,256,784 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

