Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 128,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 23,457 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.46. The company had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,403. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.86.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

