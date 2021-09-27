Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 43,034 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,034 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock opened at $51.95 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.59.

