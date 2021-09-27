Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $16.07 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,449 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of MongoDB worth $16,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in MongoDB by 585.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,335,000 after acquiring an additional 298,057 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $62,819,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $36,152,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in MongoDB by 106.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,944,000 after acquiring an additional 98,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at $25,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $190,046.74. Following the sale, the executive now owns 45,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,531,542.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,021,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 175,965 shares of company stock worth $69,874,053 in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDB opened at $508.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.50 and a 1 year high of $518.34. The stock has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $411.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.98.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

