Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $20.50 Million Stock Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 15,685 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $20,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zendesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,992,000 after purchasing an additional 130,067 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Zendesk by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,338,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,671,000 after purchasing an additional 392,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Zendesk by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,959,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,829,000 after purchasing an additional 274,617 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.83, for a total transaction of $30,579.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,882. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $122.54 on Monday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.44 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.88 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.31.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

