Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,582 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.18% of Proofpoint worth $18,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFPT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Proofpoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 401.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFPT. JMP Securities downgraded Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.00.

Shares of PFPT opened at $175.90 on Monday. Proofpoint, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $175.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.28 and a 200 day moving average of $164.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $308.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

