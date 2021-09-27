Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 27,196 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,196 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Equifax worth $19,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Equifax by 21.6% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,879,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,142 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 197.2% in the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,362,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $326,398,000 after acquiring an additional 904,198 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,534,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,312,000 after acquiring an additional 798,873 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Equifax by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,177,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,118,000 after acquiring an additional 514,795 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Equifax by 74.4% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 898,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $162,834,000 after acquiring an additional 383,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equifax from $241.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $241.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.35.

NYSE:EFX opened at $265.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.86. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

