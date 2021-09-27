Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,946 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $16,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,344,630,000 after purchasing an additional 290,957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 507.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 316,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7,424.9% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 248,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 245,617 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $19,169,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2,078.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 139,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,430,000 after buying an additional 133,556 shares in the last quarter. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $116.62 on Monday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $69.92 and a one year high of $125.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.90.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CINF. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.17.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.