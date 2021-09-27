Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) were down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.99 and last traded at $30.11. Approximately 18,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 333,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GDYN shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -166.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.38.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $47.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,957.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,037,514 shares of company stock worth $78,800,283 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

