Griffin Securities Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) – Equities research analysts at Griffin Securities raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Adobe in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Griffin Securities analyst now forecasts that the software company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Argus boosted their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

ADBE opened at $622.71 on Monday. Adobe has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $639.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.77.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,737 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,558. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after purchasing an additional 46,667 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $3,328,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $455,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

