Group One Trading L.P. Acquires 11,844 Shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL) by 111.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,844 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. owned 0.05% of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 406.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 150,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after buying an additional 121,111 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 76,428 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,170.8% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 41,517 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 850.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 900.0% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TECL opened at $65.75 on Monday. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $70.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average is $53.66.

